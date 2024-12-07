Trains and some buses suspended as Storm Darragh hits Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Trains and some bus services in Northern Ireland have been suspended until further notice as Storm Darragh hit the island of Ireland.

Northern Ireland Electricity (NIE) said about 48,000 customers were without power on Saturday morning following a night of high winds causing “widespread” damage to the network with broken overhead power lines, fallen trees across lines and broken poles.

A number of roads, including Castle Street in Belfast city centre, were closed on Saturday morning while clean up work was carried out after storm damage.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning to 9pm on Saturday.

Public transport company Translink said on social media: “Due to poor weather conditions all Goldliner services (including Dublin/@DublinAirport and @BelfastAirport buses) and rail services (including Enterprise services) are suspended until further notice.”

In the Republic of Ireland, almost 400,000 customers are without power.

Some events in Northern Ireland, including two Irish League football clashes and a planned vigil in Belfast for the women of Afghanistan have been called off, while the Apprentice Boys of Derry Shutting of the Gates event in Londonderry is set to go ahead.

The Belfast Christmas Market is not expected to open on Saturday, depending on weather conditions, with organisers saying they need to ensure visitors and traders are kept safe.

On Saturday morning, NIE Networks said high winds brought by Storm Darragh have caused widespread damage to the electricity network in Northern Ireland.

They said approximately 48,000 customers were without power, and that number could continue to rise.

Repair work is expected to continue at least into Sunday, with continuing high wind speeds hampering restoration efforts.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said hundreds of extra staff have been brought in.

“Our Incident Management Centre at Craigavon has been opened, as have our Local Incident Centres which are in locations across Northern Ireland and used by our teams to co-ordinate our localised response,” they said.

“We have mobilised additional call agents to deal with any queries customers may have regarding the repair process in their area.

“We would like to remind customers that if they should experience a power cut they can report the fault online at www.nienetworks.co.uk or call the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643. Customers can also follow us on social media for regular updates.”