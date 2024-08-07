Northern Ireland civic leaders call for end to violent disorder

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Civic leaders, churches, trade unions and businesses have called for an end to rioting after three nights of violent disorder in Belfast.

The violence started in south Belfast after anti-immigration protests in the city.

Police and members of the public were attacked and businesses owned by those from ethnic minorities burned.

The Irish Congress of Trade Unions will rally outside Parliament Buildings at Stormont on Thursday against the protests, ahead of a recall of the Assembly.

Abdelkader Mohamad Al Alloush, owner of the Sham Supermarket on Donegall Road in Belfast (Rebecca Black/PA) ( PA Wire )

Geraldine McGahey, chief commissioner of the Equality Commission for Northern Ireland, said while she welcomed the Assembly recall, political leaders must do more.

“To eradicate racism, we need a concerted response across society, with clear direction, commitment and action,” she said.

“We will only succeed in tackling racism and achieve racial equality in Northern Ireland if we have high level commitment and leadership from government.

“We welcome the Assembly recall, but it is not good enough just to talk about it, as has been done before.

“We need a new racial equality strategy with concrete, outcome-focused actions that are adequately resourced.

“The new strategy must target the elimination of racial inequalities but must also tackle prejudicial attitudes, promote respect for difference and foster community cohesion.

“Furthermore, we must see the introduction of effective hate crime legislation, the implementation of an effective refugee integration strategy, ethnic equality monitoring and race law reform.”

Rev Trevor Gribben of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said it was time to de-escalate the tension (Presbyterian Church in Ireland/PA) ( PA Media )

Clerk of the General Assembly and general secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, Rev Trevor Gribben, said they join calls for an end to the protests and violence.

He said while lawful protest over the lack of social housing and underinvestment can be legitimate, he said much of what has been seen in recent days has been “neither legitimate nor lawful”.

“Neither has it in fact been protest, but rather we have witnessed racist, hate-filled, wanton violence and destruction that has no place in civilised society,” he said.

“This cannot be excused or justified, only universally condemned, as there is no right to intimidate and incite hatred, and certainly no right to riot.

“As tensions run high, I would appeal to everyone, those who are planning further street protests and those encouraging direct counter-protests, to think again.

“This is a time to de-escalate the tension in our community, and not heighten it. Seeking the peace and prosperity of the city sometimes means setting aside our right to protest, or counter-protest, for the common good. This is surely such a time.”

Nipsa deputy general secretary Patrick Mulholland urged unity and an “end to the deliberate division being sown in working class areas under racist banners”.

“The violence in recent days is reprehensible and causing real concerns – not only for those directly affected but also within our healthcare system where vital workers across all roles are reconsidering their employment,” he said.

“We must stand together against racism and support workers regardless of their skin colour, religion or ethnic origin.”

Patrick Corrigan, Northern Ireland director of Amnesty International, urged politicians to “call out” paramilitary involvement in the disorder.

He was speaking after a senior police officer earlier this week said a paramilitary element is suspected.

“Following PSNI acknowledgement of a ‘paramilitary element’ involved in orchestrating recent violence, we now need politicians to call it out for what it is, a sinister campaign involving illegal organisations with a record of racially motivated violence going back years,” he said.

“Given the heightened threat level to Muslim, refugee and other communities in Northern Ireland, the police has a huge responsibility in the coming days to protect everyone’s right to life, and to uphold the human rights of all in our community to live their lives free of violence and intimidation.”

Gordon Milligan, chairman of the Labour Relations Agency, said: “The CBI, NI Chamber of Commerce, Federation of Small Businesses, Institute of Directors, and Manufacturing NI utterly condemn the racist attacks and civil unrest that has been taking place in Belfast.

“It is completely unacceptable that businesses and their employees are being attacked and livelihoods ruined.

“We call on everyone in society to do all they can to defuse the situation before more people get hurt and Northern Ireland’s reputation as a good place to work and do business is damaged.”