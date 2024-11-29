What is happening at Westminster and beyond?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The issue of assisted dying is not just being considered by MPs at Westminster.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what is happening nearby.

– What is assisted dying?

This, and the language used, varies depending on who you ask.

Pro-change campaigners Dignity in Dying argue that, along with good care, dying people who are terminally ill and mentally competent adults deserve the choice to control the timing and manner of their death.

But the campaign group Care Not Killing uses the terms “assisted suicide” and “euthanasia”, and argues that the focus should be on “promoting more and better palliative care” rather than any law change.

They say legalising assisted dying could “place pressure on vulnerable people to end their lives for fear of being a financial, emotional or care burden upon others” and argue the disabled, elderly, sick or depressed could be especially at risk.

– What is the current law?

Assisted suicide is banned in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, with a maximum prison sentence of 14 years.

In Scotland, it is not a specific criminal offence but assisting the death of someone can leave a person open to being charged with murder or other offences.

– What is happening at Westminster?

Labour MP Kim Leadbeater formally introduced her Terminally Ill Adults (End of Life) Bill to Parliament in October.

A debate and first vote are expected to take place on Friday.

If the Bill passes the first stage in the Commons, it will go to committee stage where MPs can table amendments, before facing further scrutiny and votes in both the House of Commons and the House of Lords, meaning any change in the law would not be agreed until next year at the earliest.

Ms Leadbeater’s Bill would apply only to England and Wales.

– What is happening in Scotland?

Liberal Democrat MSP Liam McArthur has introduced a Member’s Bill – Assisted Dying for Terminally Ill Adults (Scotland) Bill- on the issue at Holyrood.

Under the proposals, eligibility requires having been resident in Scotland for at least a year, being registered with a GP in the country, and being mentally competent.

The person would also have to be capable of taking the medication to end their lives by themselves.

McArthur said he expects the first key vote to take place in the Scottish Parliament either in the late spring or early summer of 2025.

– What about other parts of the UK, Ireland and the Crown Dependencies?

Any move to legalise assisted dying in Northern Ireland would have to be passed by politicians in the devolved Assembly at Stormont.In May, Jersey’s parliament voted in favour of drawing up laws to establish an assisted dying service on the island for terminally ill people.

Under the proposed law, adults resident in Jersey for at least a year, with a voluntary, settled and informed wish to end their own life are eligible if they are terminally ill with a life expectancy of six months, or 12 months if they have a neurodegenerative disease.

If the law is approved in Jersey, the earliest it could come into effect would be spring 2027.

An Assisted Dying Bill in the Isle of Man passed a third reading in July and is undergoing further scrutiny in the island’s Parliament.

As it stands, the Isle of Man Bill is only for adults who have been resident on the island for five years, have a terminal illness with a life expectancy of no more than 12 months, and who have a settled wish to end their life.

Campaigners say if the Bill gains royal assent next year, assisted dying could be available to eligible Manx residents from as early as 2027.

In the Republic of Ireland, a committee recommended in March that legislation allowing for assisted dying in certain restricted circumstances should be introduced but it led to a split, with some committee members arguing the case for assisted dying “has not been established”.A Voluntary Assisted Dying private member’s bill was introduced in the Irish parliament in June but lapsed earlier this month when an election was called.

– What are the views of the public?

This varies. Research by the Policy Institute and the Complex Life and Death Decisions group at King’s College London (KCL) in September suggested almost two-thirds of just over 2,000 adults surveyed in England and Wales want assisted dying to be legalised for terminally ill adults in the next five years.

But it showed the changeable nature of some people’s views, with some of those voicing support saying they could change their minds if they felt someone had been pressured into choosing an assisted death or had made the choice due to lack of access to care.

Overall, the polling found a fifth (20%) of people said they do not want assisted dying to be legalised in the next five years, while 63% said they do.

Campaigners from Care Not Killing said this polling showed public support for what they term “assisted suicide” had lessened in the past decade and highlighted the statistics around those who are concerned about people feeling pressure to end their lives.

More recent polling from More in Common found 65% support the principle of assisted dying while 13% oppose it and the rest are unsure.

Its polling of around 2,000 people across Great Britain this month also found that almost a third (30%) were unaware a debate on the issue was happening in Parliament.

Around a quarter of those polled said eligibility for assisted dying should be on the basis of life expectancy, which is the case with the current Bill, but 51% said people with terminal degenerative paralysing conditions should be eligible, something the current Bill does not propose.