Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Royal gun salute as NI continues to mourn passing of Queen

Much of the focus of activities is in the village of Hillsborough in Co Down.

Jonathan McCambridge
Friday 09 September 2022 11:24
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
Council workers and local community representatives hang a mural on a wall on Crimea street off the Shankill road in Belfast following the death of the Queen (Mark Marlow/PA)
(PA Wire)

A royal gun salute is set to sound as people in Northern Ireland continue to pay tribute following the passing of the Queen.

With the UK entering a period of official mourning, much of the focus in Northern Ireland will be on the small village of Hillsborough in Co Down, which will be the centre of ceremonial activities.

At Hillsborough Castle a royal gun salute will sound at lunchtime, with 96 rounds fired, one to mark every year of the Queen’s life.

A major security operation is under way in the village, with traffic restricted ahead of what is expected to be a large number of visitors paying tribute over the coming days.

Royal Hillsborough last year became the first place in Northern Ireland to be granted royal status.

Recommended

Floral tributes are laid at the gates of Hillsborough Castle in County Down (Jonathan McCambridge/PA)
(PA Wire)

Already a large number of floral tributes have been left at the gates of the castle, with people travelling from across Northern Ireland to pay their respects.

Away from the Co Down village, people were gathering at a mural of the Queen on the Shankill Road in Belfast on Friday morning to leave floral tributes.

Church bells are expected to ring out at a number of locations and books of condolence will be opened in Belfast, Londonderry and at other locations.

Lord Mayor of Belfast Christina Black said: “Queen Elizabeth made a valuable contribution to building peace and strengthening reconciliation between people on these islands.

“As a mark of respect, I will open books of condolence at City Hall for the people of the city to sign and extend sympathies to her family at this sad time.”

Stormont speaker Alex Maskey has already stated that he is liaising with officials to ensure that the Stormont Assembly is able to pay tribute.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in