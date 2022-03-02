Northern Ireland to donate medical supplies to Ukraine
The move is part of a UK-wide aid effort.
Northern Ireland is set to donate medical supplies to Ukraine.
It comes as part of a UK-wide aid effort to the country under attack by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s forces.
The Department of Health is working with the other health administrations to identify what is most needed by the people of Ukraine.
Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann said he hopes Northern Ireland’s contributions will “go some way to alleviating the suffering” in Ukraine.
“As the scenes in Ukraine unfold it is difficult to comprehend the impact on the people living there,” he said.
“Across the UK, we have been looking at what assistance might be provided to help ease the pain and suffering being felt at this time.
“It is imperative that we as a nation help in some way and that is why I intend to dispatch medical supplies as soon as practicably possible.
“Northern Ireland stands ready to donate medicines, consumables and PPE to the Ukrainian people and I sincerely hope that our contributions will go some way to alleviating the suffering being experienced there.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.