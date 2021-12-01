Northern Ireland ‘out on its own’ in not tackling period poverty

Northern Ireland is “out on its own” in being the only part of the UK not to have a permanent scheme in place to tackle period poverty, a Stormont committee has been told.

SDLP MLA Pat Catney appeared before the Education Committee which is scrutinising his Private Member’s Bill which aims to make period products freely available to all in schools, colleges and public buildings.

If the Bill, which is currently passing through the Assembly legislative process, is adopted, it would create a legal right of free access to items such as tampons and sanitary pads.

During his appearance before the committee, Mr Catney defended the use of gender neutral language in the proposed legislation, but said he was happy to change it if required.

SDLP MLA Pat Catney has introduced a Private Member’s Bill which aims to make period products freely available to all in schools, colleges and public buildings (PA Media) (PA Media)

Mr Catney said: “Although this Bill may seem to be very specifically about the provision of period products, it touches on the deeper concepts of equality, mutual respect and the right of all our citizens to live their lives with dignity.”

He referred to a survey by charity Plan International which found that amongst 1,000 women in the UK aged 14-21, one in 10 females are unable to afford menstruation products at some time in their life.

Further research revealed that 49% of girls have missed an entire day of school because of their period.

He added: “This is an absolute indictment on our history of mistreatment, discrimination and under representation of women and girls and their issues.”

Mr Catney pointed out that Scotland had become the first country in the world to make period products free for all in 2020.

He also said that in England and Wales a number of schemes were operated by local authorities and NHS England.

He said that in Northern Ireland pilot programmes had been put in place by the Departments of Education and Economy.

My only non-negotiable with the legislation is that it enables a range of free period products to be reasonably accessible to all who need them Pat Catney

Mr Catney added: “While each of these schemes is to be welcomed, it must be noted that they are only pilot schemes.

“This once again leaves Northern Ireland out on its own as the only part of the UK not to have a permanent scheme in place to tackle period poverty or provide products in education or health settings.

“My only non-negotiable with the legislation is that it enables a range of free period products to be reasonably accessible to all who need them.”

He added: “There was significant discussion at second stage (Assembly debate) around the use of gender neutral language in the Bill.

Education Committee chair Chris Lyttle said it was ‘regrettable’ that some people had made an issue out of the language used in the Bill (Liam McBurney/PA) (PA Archive)

“Gender neutral drafting has been Government policy since 2007.

“The language in my Bill follows exactly the language in the Scottish Bill. Gender neutral language is also used for local authority schemes for England and Wales.

“There is no doubt of the impact this legislation will have for women and girls.

“If the language used needs to be changed to better reflect this I am happy for the Bill to refer to women, girls and those who menstruate.”

Mr Catney said it was estimated that the scheme would cost Executive £3.26 million a year if the uptake in Northern Ireland was similar to Scotland.

Committee chairperson Chris Lyttle said: “In my opinion it was regrettable that some people used the second stage to make an issue out of the language used in the Bill.

“Whenever you think of the voices of young women and girls that were heard throughout the debate, and all people who menstruate, I am more than content that the voices of the people most affected by this issue are being well and truly heard.”

The committee agreed to write to all the relevant departments affected by the proposed legislation and to seek legal advice.