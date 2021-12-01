Warmest autumn on record for Northern Ireland and third mildest across UK

The Met Office has released mean temperature figures for the period covering September, October and November.

Laura Parnaby
Wednesday 01 December 2021 16:42
Ada McAree, five, her brother Luke, eight, play in the autumn leaves in the grounds of the Stormont Estate in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
Ada McAree, five, her brother Luke, eight, play in the autumn leaves in the grounds of the Stormont Estate in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Northern Ireland enjoyed its warmest autumn on record this year while the rest of the UK experienced the third mildest, according to provisional figures from the Met Office

Over September, October and November, the mean temperature in the UK was 10.87C (51.57F), and in Northern Ireland the average was 10.95C (51.71F), forecasters said.

England had its fourth warmest autumn since records began in 1884, with a mean temperature of 11.64C (52.95F).

Meanwhile, Scotland experienced the third warmest with an average temperature of 9.48C (49.06F), while Wales also saw the third warmest at 11.18C (52.12F).

Recommended

Dr Mark McCarthy, of the National Climate Information Centre, described November as a markedly “mild and dry month” for all areas except the far north west.

He said: “Although many will remember November for the impacts of Storm Arwen, particularly in the North East, the month as a whole has been fairly dry in many areas, with slightly above average temperatures for the period as well.

“A mild and dry month are the main takeaways from November 2021, with the exception of the far north west, which had above average rainfall.”

For Northern Ireland, the unusually warm autumn followed the nation’s third warmest summer on record, during which a new maximum temperature was set.

Children play in the autumn leaves in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

The record was broken when the mercury hit 31.3C (88.34F) at Castlederg in County Tyrone during July.

September was also the second warmest on record for the UK, and was followed by a warm and wet October which saw mean temperatures rise 1.4C above average.

Recommended

Most of the UK experienced a slightly drier autumn than usual, with 93% of the average rain falling across the period.

However some northern areas did experience wetter weather, including Orkney where more than a third more of its average rain was recorded at 480.6mm.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in