Northern Ireland pet travel scheme approved despite Unionist opposition

MPs have voted in favour of a Northern Ireland pet travel scheme as part of the Windsor Framework, despite opposition from unionist parties.

On Wednesday MPs approved the draft Windsor Framework (Non-Commercial Movement of Pet Animals) Regulations 2024, with 412 in favour and 16 against.

The Windsor Framework is a post-Brexit agreement between the European Union and the United Kingdom which replaces the Northern Ireland Protocol.

During a Delegated Legislation Committee meeting last week TUV leader Jim Allister said the move imposed a “pet passport scheme”.

He said: “People must belong to a pet scheme and submit their dog, cat or ferret to documentary and identity checks on getting on the boat and on leaving the boat—all that is within the one country.

“All that is because, for the first time since Brexit, the EU has legislated for the United Kingdom. I want that to sink in.”

He added: “These regulations impose that foreign-made regulation, made not for the EU—it is not applicable to the EU—but for this United Kingdom.

“How is it that we have got to the point that this Committee is expected merely to nod to legislation made not by this House, for this United Kingdom?

“It is not that it is imposing obligations unique to Northern Ireland; it is imposing obligations on GB citizens, who want to bring their pet to visit family, the Giant’s Causeway or the many tourist attractions in Northern Ireland.

“Now, courtesy of the demands of this foreign EU legislation, they must belong to a pet scheme, apply for and obtain a pet passport, subject their pet to document and identity checks, and then—and only then—can they move their pet internally within the United Kingdom.

“That is an astounding situation, and an astounding imposition on citizens of Great Britain.”

Environment minister Emma Hardy said: “The aim of the original Northern Ireland protocol and the framework was to avoid the need for any hard border, as I am sure (Mr Allister) knows, in the island of Ireland, between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The scheme safeguards that position.

“The position that he advocates is one that does not exist—we are not a member of the European Union.

“We are fulfilling our requirements under the Windsor framework, because the Government believe in our international obligations.

“We believe in keeping our word and in fulfilling our obligations.

“When we make an agreement, as with the Windsor framework, we fulfil that agreement, and do everything we can to ensure that that is done in good faith.”

During Northern Ireland questions last month the Government played down concerns over post-Brexit travel arrangements, amid calls in Westminster to “liberate the people of Northern Ireland and our pets from EU diktat”.

Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn told MPs the statutory instrument for the Northern Ireland pet travel scheme “significantly reduces the requirements associated with the original Northern Ireland Protocol and provides a stable and long-term arrangement for those travelling with their pets within the UK.”

Mr Allister went on to tell the Commons: “When the grip of EU law controls even the movement of our pets within the United Kingdom isn’t it clear we’ve gone far too far in regarding Northern Ireland as EU territory?

“For that is the reason for this absurd regulation, which at the behest of the EU imposes pet passports if you want to bring your pet from GB to Northern Ireland.

“There’s no point the Secretary of State saying it could have been worse, it shouldn’t exist at all.

“When will this Government get the EU off our back and liberate the people of Northern Ireland and our pets from EU diktat?”

Mr Benn replied: “Well, as I hope (Mr Allister) is aware, Northern Ireland pet owners will not face any checks and will not be required to hold a pet travel document so I think in discussing this there’s an obligation on him and all of us to make sure we present the facts so that people are not unnecessarily troubled.”