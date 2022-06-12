Ministers urged to publish legal advice behind new NI Protocol legislation

The Bill will give ministers powers to override parts of the post-Brexit deal – a move the EU has warned could prompt retaliatory action.

Amy Gibbons
Sunday 12 June 2022 19:46
Union flag and EU flag (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
Union flag and EU flag (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(PA Archive)

There should be the greatest possible transparency over the legal advice that has led the Government to determine new legislation on the Northern Ireland Protocol will not breach international law, opposition parties have said.

Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis committed to publishing the Government’s “legal position” on the matter on Monday, when the Bill is due to be introduced to Parliament, but insisted “governments don’t publish details behind advice given to ministers”.

Downing Street has said it will share only “a summary” of the legal advice it received with the public, which has led to accusations of a “cover-up”.

The legislation will give ministers powers to override parts of the protocol – a move the EU has warned could prompt retaliatory action.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Wire)

Recommended

A No 10 spokesman said on Friday: “The Bill has been agreed by the relevant cabinet committees and will be introduced to Parliament on Monday.

“We will, alongside the Bill, publish a summary of the legal advice.”

Labour’s shadow Northern Ireland secretary, Peter Kyle, said it is “incumbent on ministers” to release the maximum possible legal advice, with “transparency about its origins”.

“This Bill could have an elevated impact on Britain’s relationship with global partners, and has potential for malicious and rogue governments to interpret it as a green light for unilateral action against international treaties to which they are bound,” he said.

“Given this, it is incumbent on ministers to release the maximum possible legal advice from the start, with transparency about its origins, so the legal basis upon which they make their case to Parliament can be judged.”

It is incumbent on ministers to release the maximum possible legal advice from the start

Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle

Liberal Democrat Northern Ireland spokesman Alistair Carmichael said the public deserves “full transparency” over the plan’s legal basis, saying he suspects a “cover-up”.

“The Government must come clean and publish what legal advice was received and who from, in full,” he said.

“The public deserves full transparency over the legality of plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol and risk a trade war with our closest neighbours. If Conservative ministers have nothing to fear, they have nothing to hide.”

Mr Lewis told Sky News’ Sophy Ridge On Sunday the new legislation to be outlined on Monday “is within the law”.

“What we’re going to do is lawful and it is correct,” he said.

The public deserves full transparency over the legality of plans to rip up the Northern Ireland Protocol

Lib Dem NI spokesman Alistair Carmichael

“We will be setting out our legal position on this. People will see that what we’re proposing resolves the key issues within the protocol that don’t work.”

Asked why Downing Street was publishing only a summary of the legal advice, and not disclosing it in full, he told Times Radio: “Well, governments don’t publish details behind advice given to ministers, that’s part of … we have to have that free and open discussion as they’re formulating policy.

Recommended

“But we are going to set out the Government’s legal position and our methodology for that.

“I think, again, when people see the legislation rather than some of these, people have picked up in titbits over the last few weeks, when they see the detail of the legislation, they’ll see we are acting within international law.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in