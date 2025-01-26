75,000 remain without power in Northern Ireland after Storm Eowyn

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 75,000 remain without power in Northern Ireland in the aftermath of Storm Eowyn.

Additional engineers have been brought to the region from Great Britain to help NIE Networks with the task of restoring power.

Some 52 engineers from England were scheduled to arrive on Saturday, with 30 to be utilised by NIE and 22 to assist ESB Networks in the Irish Republic, and further resources to follow.

NIE Networks said they have more than 1,000 staff escalated including 700 staff in the field working to restore supplies to customers as quickly as possible.

The storm has seen more than 100 schools damaged and over 2,300 reported obstructions on the road network with 70 trees having to be cleared on Friday just to reopen the M2.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly visited NIE Networks in Craigavon on Saturday afternoon to thank workers.

Ms O’Neill described the storm and its impact as “unprecedented on every level”.

“People will continue to work tirelessly to ensure people are reconnected as quickly as possible. It is very difficult given the sheer volume of damage that has been caused but we’re assured that all the work that can be done is being done and we want to thank the staff for all of their efforts,” she said.

Ms Little-Pengelly welcomed the additional engineers, and said they will be emphasising the need for that help and support for Northern Ireland in meetings with the Prime Minister and political leaders across the UK.

The reconnection task is expected to be made more challenging on Sunday after the Met Office issued a yellow warning for strong winds across Northern Ireland, with potential disruption to transport and infrastructure expected.

That weather warning applies from 10am to 7pm, while a yellow warning was been issued for snow and ice from 6pm on Saturday to 10am on Sunday.

Storm Eowyn saw red weather warnings issued on Friday and significant damage to infrastructure and homes across Northern Ireland.

At the peak of the damage, some 30% had lost power.

On Sunday afternoon, NIE Networks said approximately 75,000 customers remain without electricity.

They said power has been restored to 210,000 properties following the devastation caused to the electricity network.

Derek Hynes, managing director of NIE Networks, said they believe it will take 10 days to complete the task.

“We are still visiting locations where damage has been caused and are working on the faults that will get power back to the highest possible numbers of homes and businesses,” he said.

“Assessments carried out on the network yesterday have now enabled us to put restoration details on our website. Please check Power Check on our website (nienetworks.co.uk) for an initial estimate of when we will get power back for your location. We will work to refine these dates and times further as we go through the next few days.

Please remember our safety message and do not approach any damaged electricity equipment Derek Hynes

“From what we are seeing so far, we believe that it will be around 10 days by the time we complete the repairs needed to get power back to everyone.

He added: “Please bear with us as we work through the yellow weather warning over the course of today. We will continue to work with the Strategic and Tactical Co-ordination groups so that we can avail of as much help as possible from other agencies.

“Councils across Northern Ireland have also opened Community Assistance Centres in their areas at which NIE Networks will be in attendance. These details can be found at www.nienetworks.co.uk.”

Mr Hynes urged the public not to approach any damaged electricity equipment and to be careful around fallen trees.

“Please remember our safety message and do not approach any damaged electricity equipment,” he said.

“Please be extra careful around fallen trees as they often take electricity poles and wires with them as they fall and call us if you see anything that looks dangerous on 03457 643 643.”