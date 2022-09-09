Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Donaldson hopes Queen’s legacy will bring reconciliation to island of Ireland

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the Queen’s visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 was “groundbreaking”.

Richard Wheeler
Friday 09 September 2022 14:33
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson speaks to the media on College Green in Westminster, London, ahead of the debate on the Northern Ireland Protocol Bill in the House of Commons. Picture date: Monday June 27, 2022.
(PA Wire)

The Queen’s death should inspire the island of Ireland to “complete the journey” that will deliver “true healing and reconciliation”, MPs have heard.

DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said her visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 was “groundbreaking” and said she reminded people that “forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and that it can reconcile divided communities”.

The MP for Lagan Valley told the Commons: “During the most traumatic days of our troubled past in Northern Ireland, Her Majesty visited with us many times to show solidarity with her people in their darkest of hours.

“Her presence conveyed a deep sense of stability and offered hope to so many.

“One such visit was in 1976 in one of the most violent years of the Troubles. In her Christmas address later that year, Her Majesty spoke of a need for an end to the conflict and pointed the way to peace and reconciliation.”

Recommended

The Queen shakes hands with Martin McGuinness in Belfast (Paul Faith/PA)
(PA Archive)

Sir Jeffrey noted the Queen was “touched by the violence” of the Troubles in 1979 when the IRA assassinated her second cousin, Lord Mountbatten, in Co Sligo.

He said: “She shared the sense of loss felt by countless victims and her empathy and understanding offered comfort to so many from all backgrounds.

“She rose above that sense of loss to reach across divided communities in Northern Ireland and to offer hope. This is real leadership.”

Sir Jeffrey said the present day sees the island “still struggle to deal with the legacy of our troubled past”.

He described the Queen as a “bridge builder”, adding: “Your historic visit to the Republic of Ireland was a cathartic moment in British-Irish relations.

Recommended

“The way you conducted yourself, the language you used and the message you brought help to lay to rest many of the ghosts of our shared history that have cast their shadows over relationships on these islands for centuries.

“It is my hope that your passing and the example you set will inspire us to even greater heights, and to complete the journey that will bring true healing and reconciliation to our troubled land.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in