Boy, 10, and aid worker triumph in piano contest at Grand Central Station

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A 10-year-old schoolboy and a humanitarian aid worker emerged triumphant as Belfast’s new transport hub played host to a grand piano contest.

Trevor Fung, from Bangor, won the 16-and-under category in the musical competition at Grand Central Station while Greyabbey man Brian Longridge, 57, took the title in the adult section after performing in front of three judges.

The winners were announced at the final of Translink’s Grand Pianist competition on Thursday, which saw 12 shortlisted pianists play in the newly opened station.

Trevor, who is originally from Hong Kong but moved to Northern Ireland in 2021, said he was delighted to have won.

“This is a dream come true,” he said. “I am so happy to have been chosen as the junior winner of Translink’s Grand Pianist 2024.”

The P7 pupil at Inchmarlo Prep School in Belfast began playing the piano when he was four years old.

“I love every aspect of playing the piano and have loved having the opportunity to be part of the competition, so winning is just the icing on the cake for me,” he said.

“My teacher applied for me, so it’s all a bit unexpected.”

Mr Longridge, who was a humanitarian worker in the Philippines and India supporting leprosy patients and juvenile prisoners, said he was thrilled to have won his category. He began piano lessons when he was six years old.

“I’m over the moon to have been named one of Translink’s Grand Pianists 2024,” he said.

Following a regional roadshow, which saw a concert piano travel to five rail and bus stations throughout August and September, the 12 finalists from across Northern Ireland were selected to perform at the event finale.

Three pianists were also highly commended by the judges in the final. They were music student Zak Irvine, 21, 14-year-old Elodie Bateson, who is blind, and ceilidh performer Tiernan Colton, 13.

Belfast born singer-songwriter Rebekah Fitch, who composed the music for the BBC Paris Olympics coverage, was a special guest judge for the final alongside professional musician and head judge Matthew Owens and Priscilla Rooney, a member of the Translink Choir.

Mr Owens said Trevor and Mr Longridge were worthy winners.

The final at Belfast Grand Central Station always promised to be a spectacular event – and today the finalists did not disappoint Chris Conway

“Northern Ireland has incredible musical talent, and it’s been fantastic being part of this competition, which has provided a platform for people to demonstrate their creativity, passion for piano and impressive ability,” he said.

Translink Group chief executive Chris Conway said the final was a fitting end to a regional roadshow that has connected people in stations across Northern Ireland.

“Our ‘Grand Pianist’ competition clearly created memorable moments of connection for people, and demonstrated how our rail and bus stations are at the heart of local communities,” he said.

“The excellent in-station performances also sparked surprise and delight from many of the passengers passing through.

“The final at Belfast Grand Central Station always promised to be a spectacular event – and today the finalists did not disappoint.

“I would like to thank the judges for their time and expertise and offer my congratulations to the winners and a big well done to all our finalists and to everyone that took part.”