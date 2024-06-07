136 candidates enter race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in House of Commons

Sign up to our free Brexit and beyond email for the latest headlines on what Brexit is meaning for the UK Sign up to our Brexit email for the latest insight Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A total of 136 candidates have entered the race for Northern Ireland’s 18 seats in the House of Commons.

The figure is significantly higher than the 102 candidates in the last General Election in 2019.

In that year, which was dominated by the Brexit debate, Northern Ireland returned eight DUP MPs, seven Sinn Fein MPs – who do not take their seats in the Commons – two SDLP MPs and one Alliance MP.

Since then there has also been a number of boundary changes which may impact on party strengths in some of the constituencies

In figures released by the Electoral Office of Northern Ireland on Friday night, it was confirmed that two parties – Alliance and SDLP – are running a candidate in all 18 constituencies.

The UUP is running in 17 constituencies, the DUP is running in 16 constituencies, while Sinn Fein and the TUV are each running candidates in 14 constituencies.

Of the smaller parties in Northern Ireland, the Greens are running in 11 constituencies, Aontu is running in 10 constituencies and People Before Profit are running in three constituencies.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party are running five candidates and there are nine independent candidates and one for Cross Community Labour Alternative.