Hotel grounds come to life with Ireland’s largest sculpture exhibition

The grounds of a hotel in Co Down have come to life with the display of the some of largest Irish sculptures to ever come to the art market.

The pieces include Larger Than Life, from Patrick O’Reilly’s bear series, standing at four metres (13.1ft), and Wind And Sea by Paddy Campbell which is 4.3 metres (14.1ft).

The pieces have a combined value of more than 900,000 euro (£776,028) and weigh around two tonnes each.

They are being displayed at the Culloden Estate and Spa in Belfast ahead of this weekend’s international art and sculpture fair, Art and Soul which showcases seven million euro (£6,036,415) worth of works by Andy Warhol, Banksy, Damien Hirst and Keith Haring.

Art And Soul, curated by Gormleys, is the island’s largest ever sculpture exhibition and runs from Saturday until September 10.

The free event will feature a major outdoor exhibition of 80 large sculptures and installations set throughout 12 acres of landscaped grounds.

More than 280 works by international artists alongside leading Irish sculptors Patrick O’Reilly, Ian Pollock, Bob Quinn, Sandra Bell, Eamonn Ceannt, John Fitzgerald, Anthony Scott and Orla De Bri, will go on display.

It will also include exhibitions by renowned Irish artists Martin Mooney, Maser, Peter Monaghan, Gordon Harris and Stephen Forbes.

The hotel’s interior will display 100 artworks by some of the world’s best-known artists, including Andy Warhol, Keith Haring, Robert Indiana, Damien Hirst, Salvador Dali and Banksy.

“We are delighted to return this fair to the Culloden, where it first began,” said Oliver Gormley of Gormleys.

“It gives art lovers a unique opportunity to view these incredible works in the beautiful surroundings of the estate.”

All works will be for sale, with prices ranging from 1,000 euro (£862) to 490,000 euro (£422,544).

Art and Soul 2023 will mark ten years of Gormleys events at the five-star Culloden.

Howard Hastings, chairman of Hastings Hotels said: “We have been hosting this internationally acclaimed event for a decade, in partnership with Gormleys Fine Art, and are delighted to once again exhibit some of the most impressive pieces from world-renowned artists – as well as a host of local talent.

“This edition of Art and Soul is a true exhibition of brilliance with works by celebrated artists.

“Once again, we are supporting local artists across Northern Ireland too – and I’m proud to shine a light on the talent we have right on our doorstep, enabling them to share centre stage with some of the world’s most celebrated artists.”

During the event, there will be a programme of artists’ talks and daily guided tours.

Art and Soul will be open to the public daily from 11am–7pm.

More information is available at: cullodenestateandspa.ie and gormleys.ie.