Energy price cap announced for households in Northern Ireland

The Government has announced an energy price cap for homes in Northern Ireland from November.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the Government’s energy support scheme will offer households in Northern Ireland the same level of gas and electricity bill support as an equivalent scheme in Great Britain.

The announcement follows the launch of the Energy Price Guarantee in the rest of the UK, under which a typical household will pay on average £2,500 a year on their energy bill for the next two years from October 1.

The scheme limits the price suppliers can charge customers for units of gas and electricity.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg said the new scheme would be introduced in NI in November (Victoria Jones/PA (PA Wire)

The Government said the scheme will work through electricity and gas bills.

It has not given any details of plans to assist households which use home heating oil, which fuels the majority of properties in Northern Ireland.

Energy suppliers will reduce bills by a unit price reduction of up to 17p/kWh for electricity and 4.2p/kWh for gas.

The Government said there is no need for householders to take any action to receive the support.

It said the scheme will take effect from November, but it will ensure households receive the same benefit overall as those in Great Britain by backdating support for October bills through bills from November.

Households in Northern Ireland will also receive a £400 discount on bills through the Northern Ireland Energy Bills Support Scheme.

The Government has also announced plans to introduce a cap on wholesale energy bills for businesses in the rest of the UK, and said a parallel scheme will be established in Northern Ireland.

The plan will see energy bills for businesses cut by around half their expected level this winter.

Hospitals, schools, charities and other settings such as community halls and churches will also get help.

But a hospitality chief said businesses in Northern Ireland need “urgent clarity” on how the business relief scheme will operate in the region.

Colin Neill, of Hospitality Ulster, said businesses need urgent clarity on a relief support scheme (Brian Lawless/PA) (PA Archive)

Colin Neill, chief executive of Hospitality Ulster, said: “It is simply unacceptable that Northern Ireland businesses do not have any detail on how support will be provided.

“We need urgent clarity on how these measures will be carried forward.

“Thousands of businesses are on the brink, with many concerned how they will get through the winter.

“The cost-of-energy crisis is a real threat to people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses.

“In what should be the beginning of our busiest period, hospitality is instead looking at how to keep the lights on.

“Further support measures including slashing the VAT rate and a business rates holiday are also urgently required to tackle the cost-of-doing-business crisis.

“We have no choice but to wait for much-needed clarity which will hopefully provide some short-term relief to the hospitality sector in the coming months.”