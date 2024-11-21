Tributes paid to Northern Ireland radio broadcaster ‘Big T’
Trevor Campbell, who was a presenter with Downtown Radio, died at the age of 78.
Tributes have been paid to veteran Northern Ireland radio broadcaster Trevor “Big T” Campbell following his death at the age of 78.
He became one of Downtown Radio’s best-known presenters over the course of his 47-year career, interviewing some of the biggest stars of country music including Dolly Parton, Kris Kristofferson, Willie Nelson and Johnny Cash.
In a statement on Thursday, Downtown Radio said they were “incredibly saddened to announce that our friend and colleague Trevor Campbell has passed away at the age of 78”.
“We will miss you greatly. Rest In Peace Big T,” they added.
Stuart Robinson, content director with Bauer Radio, said the entire Downtown team were devastated at Campbell’s death.
He described him as a “radio legend in every sense of the word”.
“A pioneer, a trail blazer and a house hold name on radio in Northern Ireland for 50 years – no other radio personality here has or will ever come close to achieving what Trevor did during his career,” he said.