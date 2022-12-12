Low temperatures set to continue across Northern Ireland until weekend

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Freezing temperatures are set to remain across Northern Ireland this week, according to forecasters.

The lowest temperature of the year so far, minus 9C, was recorded in Katesbridge, Co Down in the early hours of Monday.

Met Office weather warnings for ice and fog remain in place until 10am on Tuesday.

The sub-zero temperatures are set to continue until Thursday.

Travel has been affected by the weather, with a number of flights from London cancelled on Monday.

The Met Office has forecast another cold day across Northern Ireland on Tuesday despite spells of weak winter sunshine, and scattered wintry showers.

Wednesday and Thursday are expected to see occasional rain, sleet and snow showers.

Police have urged motorists to take extra caution when driving due to icy conditions in some areas.

“Please reduce your speed and drive to suit the conditions,” they added.