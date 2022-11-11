UK set for warmest Armistice Day on record
Unseasonably high temperatures have led to “exceptionally mild” conditions across the UK.
The Met Office has predicted that Friday could be the warmest Armistice Day on record.
Temperatures across the four nations are in the mid-teens.
The weather service said warm air drawn up from the south-west led to mild conditions overnight.
Northern Ireland and Scotland might have their highest November minimum temperature on record, the Met Office said.
The forecaster tweeted: “The cloudy, wet & windy weather, along with warm air drawn up from the south-west, means it’ll be exceptionally mild tonight. Northern Ireland and perhaps Scotland may have their highest November minimum temperature on record, if it stays above 13.9C or 14.5C respectively.”
Scotland is experiencing wet and windy conditions, with weather warnings issued for part of Friday.
A yellow weather warning for wind is in place until 3pm covering Edinburgh and south towards Lockerbie.
In the north-west of Scotland, a yellow weather warning for rain is in place between midday and 3pm.
