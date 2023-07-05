Events take place in Northern Ireland to mark 75th anniversary of health service

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Events are taking place in Northern Ireland to mark the 75th anniversary of the health service.

Parliament Buildings at Stormont and Belfast City Hall are set to be lit up blue on Wednesday night to mark the 75th year of the National Health Service and its sister organisation in Northern Ireland.

The Republic of Ireland’s president Michael D Higgins hailed the organisation earlier this week during an address to the Irish Congress of Trade Unions conference in Kilkenny, as “one of the great achievements of humanity”.

Later the Northern Ireland Confederation for Health and Social Care (HSC) will host a celebration event in Parliament Buildings, Stormont.

Guests are set to include six-year-old Daithi Mac Gabhann who inspired a change in the law around organ donation.

He has been on the waiting list for a heart transplant since 2018.

The George Cross Medal, which was presented to the HSC last summer by the Queen, will be on display.

The trade unions have welcomed an “overwhelming message of solidarity and support” for the health service and all the health staff.

Anne Speed, lead negotiator, contended those who created the health service “would turn in their grave at the denial of pay justice” for health staff.

“As the NHS celebrates its 75 birthday we are planning to return to the picket line and the street.

“Health staff in NI need a pay rise,” she said.