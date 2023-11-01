12,000 sandbags deployed as areas of Northern Ireland hit by flooding

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Some 12,000 sandbags have been deployed as areas in the east of Northern Ireland have been hit with flooding.

An estimated 80 businesses in Newry are counting the cost after the city’s canal burst its banks on Monday night, submerging sections under water.

The city’s courthouse has been temporarily closed with business moved to Craigavon.

The department of justice said the measure was to allow for remedial works to take place and to make sure the staff and public are kept safe.

“Court business will return to Newry Courthouse as soon as possible,” they added.

Roads and some train services have been disrupted in counties Down, Antrim and Armagh amid rising waters.

On Wednesday morning, public transport authority Translink said the Bangor train line will remain closed until further notice.

The Department for Infrastructure said it remained on high alert through the night.

It received almost 800 calls to its flooding incident line, and has distributed more than 12,000 sandbags to the areas worst affected.

A spokesperson said river and lough levels continue to be monitored as levels rise and will continue be monitored over the coming days.

“People are urged to stay away from flood defences, flooded areas and watercourses,” they added.

Further rain is expected with the arrival of Storm Ciaran later.

The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for rain for the eastern half of Northern Ireland on Thursday.