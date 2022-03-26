Island of Ireland basks in spring sunshine

The island of Ireland basked in spring sunshine on Saturday, with the warm weather set to last for the full weekend.

Temperatures as high as 19 degrees prompted some early-year sea swimming on Saturday, while for others the warm weather was simply a sign that spring has finally arrived.

According to the Irish national forecaster Met Eireann, temperatures will stay high into Monday, before dropping from Tuesday onwards.

People enjoy the good weather at Seapark, Holywood, Northern Ireland (Michael Cooper/PA) (PA Wire)

The UK Met Office was predicting that temperatures will climb to 18 degrees in some places in Northern Ireland on Sunday.

All parts of the island were able to enjoy the good weather, with popular bathing spots attracting hardy swimmers.

At Seapark, Holywood in Northern Ireland, some swimmers made the most of the wine weather to take a dip.

Elsewhere, parks were busy as people enjoyed the first long stretch of good weather since the year began.

More spring sunshine is promised for Sunday, with only a light easterly wind anticipated.