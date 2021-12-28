Public urged to get booster jab before new year

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme, urged people not to wait to get the booster jab.

Dominic McGrath
Tuesday 28 December 2021 00:01
A Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
A Covid-19 vaccination centre at the Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

Health officials in Northern Ireland are appealing to people to get a booster jab before the end of the year.

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme, urged people not to wait to get the booster jab amid ongoing concerns about the impact of the Omicron variant.

Ms Donnelly said: “Our great vaccination teams will be hard at work once again this week, providing boosters to as many people as possible.

“There are so many opportunities across Northern Ireland for people to get their booster dose before the start of the new year.

“I know some people had been putting it off until after Christmas and I would appeal to them to delay no further.

Recommended

Patricia Donnelly, head of the Northern Ireland vaccination programme (Liam McBurney/PA)
(PA Wire)

“We are facing a very serious threat from Covid-19 and getting boosted is the single most important thing you can do to protect yourself.”

Ms Donnelly said that it was still possible for people to get a first dose of the vaccine.

People aged 18 and over are also still coming forward for their first jabs. To those not yet vaccinated, my same plea applies – please don’t delay any further.”

On Monday, new measures to tackle Covid-19 came into effect in Northern Ireland.

A maximum of six people can now be seated together in a bar or restaurant, with table service only permitted. Customers will only be allowed to move between toilets or to the till.

Under the new measures, people are also being asked to limit their social contacts, with the public being advised that only three households should mix together in a private home.

Recommended

Employers and employees are also being asked to work from home where possible, with two-metre social distancing a requirement in any office setting.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland had already been ordered to close from Boxing Day, with indoor standing events no longer permitted.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in