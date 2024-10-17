Three charged following death of child in Northern Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Three people have been charged following the death of a child in Northern Ireland, police have said.

It follows the launch of a murder inquiry into death of 23-month-old Tavia Michella Ximenes Da Costa in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said a 29-year-old man has been charged with murder and cruelty to children while a 21-year-old woman is facing charges of manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and child cruelty.

A 24-year-old woman has been charged with causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person and cruelty to children.

The toddler was due to turn two later this month and has connections to the East Timorese community in Dungannon.

All three are due to appear at Strabane Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said: “Police, along with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, responded to the report of the sudden death of a child in the Windmill Court area of the town on Sunday morning, October 13.

“Sadly, Tavia, who was just weeks away from her second birthday, was pronounced dead at the scene.”