It will take days to assess all Storm Eowyn damage in Northern Ireland – police

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thousands of people have been left without power and roads have been blocked after Storm Eowyn battered Northern Ireland.

At its peak, more than 280,000 homes and businesses in the region were left without power.

Hundreds of trees were knocked over during the storm, causing damage to properties and infrastructure.

The number of properties without power was reduced to around 214,000 as of Friday evening, but it could take up to 10 days to reconnect the one in three people in the region left without power.

Police said it could take days to assess the full impact of the storm damage, which will emerge as authorities focus on clean-up efforts.

The Department of Infrastructure said there are more than 1,800 fallen trees, branches and other debris blocking roads, adding that it would take time to clear and reopen roads.

The strongest gust of wind recorded on Friday was 92.2mph at Killowen in Co Down.

A Met Office red warning that covered the whole region from 7am lifted at 2pm, while a yellow-level snow-ice warning came into effect from 7pm and remains in place until 10am on Saturday.

Schools, colleges, courts and many shops were closed on Friday while some health appointments were postponed. Public transport was suspended during the top-level red warning for wind.

Dozens of flights were cancelled at Belfast International and Belfast City airports.

The Aurora Leisure Centre in Bangor, Co Down, sustained significant damage to its roof, and several large trees crashed down in Cyprus Avenue, a tree-lined street in east Belfast made famous by a Van Morrison song.

NIE Networks activated its emergency plans in response to the storm, and efforts to restore power have commenced following the end of the red weather warning.

Managing director of NIE Networks Derek Hynes said that almost one in three people in Northern Ireland have no power.

“At this early stage, we believe that there are well over 4,000 locations in Northern Ireland where our network has been damaged by the wind or falling trees. Each of these locations will need to be visited.

“Right now we are prioritising faults which affect the largest numbers of homes and businesses. It is likely that it will take us up to ten days to get to the final locations and restore power to those residents.”

In advance of the storm, police said Friday was expected to have the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998, which caused widespread disruption.

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly urged people to stay at home until the storm subsided.

“The scale of the storm, the level of wind that we’ve experienced across the island … is something that’s never been seen before,” Ms O’Neill told BBC Radio Ulster.

Ms Little-Pengelly described it as a “very serious storm”.

Police warned people to be cautious emerging after the storm lifted, as structures could be weakened after strong gusts.

Assistant Chief Constable Davy Beck, who is in charge of the storm response operation, said on Friday evening “we are still not out of the potential risks in respect of this storm”.

“Police have received in the region of 2,000 calls for service so far today, which is about 50% above what we would normally expect to receive on a normal Friday,” he said.

“Many roads right across Northern Ireland do continue to be impassable, with fallen trees debris and power lines down.”

He said there were no reported injuries of officers or their colleagues at other agencies as they responded to incidents.

He added: “We’re only now starting to see the number of calls start to rise in respect of impacts, concerns for safety, and indeed, more and more reports in respect of roads blocked and issues as a consequence of that.

“So I think it’s going to be a number of days before we can fully understand the full impacts of this storm, but certainly this was a severe storm.”