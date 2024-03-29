Man, 61, charged over non-recent sex offences

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man in Northern Ireland has been charged with non-recent sex offences, police have said.

The 61-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman who is charged with aiding and abetting additional offences, are to appear in court next month.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences. A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on April 24.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.