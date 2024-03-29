Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Man, 61, charged over non-recent sex offences

A man and woman are to appear in court next month.

Cillian Sherlock
Friday 29 March 2024 09:35
Police Service of Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
Police Service of Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)
(PA Archive)

A man in Northern Ireland has been charged with non-recent sex offences, police have said.

The 61-year-old man, and a 57-year-old woman who is charged with aiding and abetting additional offences, are to appear in court next month.

A PSNI spokesman said: “Detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland arrested and charged a 61-year-old man for non-recent sexual offences. A 57-year-old woman was also arrested and charged at the time for aiding and abetting additional offences.

“Both are due to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on April 24.”

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in