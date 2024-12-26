Murder inquiry launched following death of man in Newtownards

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Detectives in Northern Ireland have launched a murder investigation following the death of a man in Newtownards.

Three people have been arrested in connection with the fatal incident in the Co Down town.

The man in his 50s was found unconscious in a residential property in the West Street area of Newtownards in the early hours of Thursday.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two women, aged 58 and 33, were arrested at the scene while a man, aged 36, was arrested at a nearby address later on Thursday.

They are all being detained on suspicion of murder.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Anthony Kelly said officers received a report that the man was unconscious inside the residential property just before 1.50am.

“The man, aged 50, was taken to hospital where, sadly, he later passed away,” he said.

“A post-mortem examination will take place in due course.”

He added: “Our investigation is at a very early stage and we are working to establish the full circumstances around this deplorable incident.

“Cordons remain in place and local residents will see a visible police presence in the area.

“Of course, it’s particularly shocking that this should happen at Christmas and we know that the thoughts of our community will be with this man’s family and friends today.”

The senior officer appealed to anyone who believed they may have information that could assist the investigation to contact police.