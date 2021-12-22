Additional time allowed for some applicants to spend high street voucher

A further extension to allow applicants to spend their high street vouchers has been welcomed.

Those eligible will be able to use their card between December 24 and January 7.

Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said the scheme has been a “huge success which achieved what it set out to do”.

He said more than 1.4 million pre-paid £100 spend local cards were dispatched and boosted the economy by more than £137.5 million.

According to an Ulster Bank Survey, retail sales in Northern Ireland rose in November for the first time in four months and a report from the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) showed footfall in November increased by 5.6 percentage points on the previous month.

However the department confirmed that a small proportion of the cards sent in the closing days of the scheme may not have been delivered in time and a relatively small number of others may not have had an opportunity to spend their cards before the deadline of December 19.

These card holders will be able to use their cards from 9am on Friday December 24 until 11.59pm on Friday January 7.

The department was to make direct contact with those applicants on Wednesday.

“The department has become aware of a technical issue affecting 2,010 cards on the final weekend of the scheme,” a spokesperson said.

“The vast majority of these cards had less than £5 outstanding balance and 300 cards did have the full balance remaining.

“It is unfortunate that these applicants were not able to support their local businesses and the department will also be in contact with these applicants to let them know they can also use their card from Friday December 24 until Friday January 7 2022.

I hope this extension will ensure that as many people have the opportunity to use their Spend Local card and support local businesses Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald

“The department appreciates that there may be wider issues affecting applications or the use of cards. Now the scheme has closed, the department will take stock of the various issues people have faced and consider options for remedy.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald welcomed the reopening of the scheme.

“I am also seeking clarity that those who were verified but didn’t receive cards will get their card issued,” she said.

“I hope this extension will ensure that as many people have the opportunity to use their Spend Local card and support local businesses.”

Ulster Unionist MLA Andy Allen also welcomed the extension.

“I have repeatedly called over the past number of weeks for an extension to the spending deadline as the issues were evident from the vast number of people contacting me who hadn’t received their card or were experiencing problems trying to use theirs,” he said.

“The announcement raises further questions however – how will the minister address individuals who have cards that do not function? How will he provide access to the Spend Local cards to the thousands who have submitted identification within the original timeline, but have still not received their cards? Clarification for those affected is urgently required.

“I emphasise that this scheme has had a very positive benefit for the local economy but wonder why, with the amount of time the minister had between the announcement and launch of the Spend Local scheme, there were so many flaws and failings?”