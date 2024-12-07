About 22,000 remain without power in Northern Ireland following Storm Darragh

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

More than 20,000 customers remain without power across Northern Ireland following Storm Darragh.

NIE Networks have warned it may take days for power to be restored to all customers in the region following damage caused by gusts of up to 70mph.

At the peak, some 48,000 were without power. NIE Networks said by 9pm on Saturday, about 22,000 remained without power.

A spokesperson said it is anticipated that a small number will have power restored overnight.

“At this stage, NIE Networks estimate that it may be a number of days before they can reconnect all those customers impacted,” they said.

Trains and some bus services and flights were cancelled across Saturday as the storm battered Northern Ireland.

A bus was involved in a road crash in Co Antrim in the early hours of Saturday while Stena Line ferry services from Belfast to Cairnryan in Scotland were cancelled.

A ferry remained off the coast of Co Antrim on Saturday, believed to have been sheltering from the weather conditions.

A major power station reported damage to a chimney from the storm, adding it had halted electricity generation temporarily while the damage was assessed and addressed.

EP Ballylumford station manager Tim McCullough said: “We are fully committed to ensuring the safe restoration of operations.

“The safety of our staff and the integrity of our equipment are our top priorities, and we are working closely with all necessary parties to minimise any disruption to electricity supply.”

The Department for Infrastructure said multi-agency partners have been meeting in response to the Met Office’s amber weather warning for wind which remained in place until 9pm.

In a statement, the Stormont department urged people to make only essential travel because road conditions were challenging.

They said disruption to bus and train services as well as some flights was continuing and the Strangford ferry has been suspended until further notice.

“Translink have taken steps to mitigate against the effects of Storm Darragh. Additional buses are on standby. Additional support and teams are also on standby, including chainsaw crews, to assist with any fallen debris blocking the railway,” a department spokesman said.

“If roads are blocked, it may be necessary to divert Ulsterbus or Goldliner services.

“Safety is Translink’s number one priority. All passengers should check the Translink Journey Planner or social media channels in advance of travel and to allow extra time for their journeys.

“Department for Infrastructure staff have been working through the night to respond to approximately 900 incidents which are mainly debris on the roads, fallen trees and branches and flooding.”

A Translink spokesperson said a driver on the bus involved in the collision in Co Antrim had been the only person on board at the time and was taken to hospital for treatment.

“We can confirm that the driver has since been discharged from hospital,” they said.

“Our immediate priority is the welfare of our colleague, and we are providing support to them and their family. An internal investigation is under way, and we are working closely with the relevant authorities to establish the circumstances of the incident.”

A number of roads, including Castle Street in Belfast city centre, were closed on Saturday morning while clean-up work was carried out.

Some events in Northern Ireland, including three Irish League football clashes and a planned vigil in Belfast for the women of Afghanistan have been called off, while the Apprentice Boys of Derry shutting of the gates event in Londonderry was set to go ahead.

The Belfast Christmas Market was not expected to open, with organisers saying they need to ensure visitors and traders are kept safe.

In the Republic of Ireland, almost 400,000 customers are without power.

A spokesperson for NIE Networks said community assistance centres will be opened across Northern Ireland on Sunday to offer assistance to those still without power.

A number of leisure centres in Craigavon, Lisburn, Newtownards, Ballymena, Cookstown, Kilkeel and Fermanagh will be open from 2-4pm on Sunday.

Edel Creery, NIE Networks Customer and Market Services Director, said: “With the amber weather warning in place until 9pm tonight (Saturday) outages have continued to be reported throughout the day.

“Due to the widespread damage we anticipate it could be a number of days before power is successfully restored to all customers impacted. We would ask customers to bear with us as our teams work to restore power.

“Additionally, we would ask members of the public to check in on relatives, friends and neighbours who may require further support and also ensure that their power cut has been reported.”

NIE Networks is also reminding the public to stay clear of any damaged electricity equipment, keep children and animals away and to report any incidents of damage immediately to the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643.