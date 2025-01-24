More than 280,000 without power in NI after Storm Eowyn batters region

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 280,000 homes and businesses are without power in Northern Ireland after Storm Eowyn battered the region.

Hundreds of trees came down during the storm, damaging properties and blocking roads.

The strongest gust of wind recorded on Friday was 92.2mph at Killowen in Co Down.

A Met Office red warning that covered the whole region from 7am lifted at 2pm.

Schools, colleges, courts and many shops were closed on Friday while some health appointments were postponed. Public transport was suspended during the top-level red warning for wind.

Dozens of flights were also cancelled at Belfast International and Belfast City airports.

The Aurora Leisure centre in Bangor, Co Down, sustained significant damage to its roof, and several large trees crashed down in Cyprus Avenue, a tree-lined street in east Belfast made famous by a Van Morrison song.

NIE Networks activated its emergency plans in response to the storm, and efforts to restore power have commenced following the end of the red weather warning.

At 3pm on Friday, there were around 283,000 customers without power in the region.

Alex Houston, network operations manager for NIE Networks, urged people to stay clear of any damaged equipment or broken lines.

“Where trees have fallen they may have impacted on a power line even if damage isn’t immediately obvious, so please look out for power lines and, if in doubt, stay clear,” he said.

“We will only be able to begin to mobilise our crews when the red alert passes.

“At that stage we will be focusing on making the network safe but our plea is for everyone to remain vigilant and clear of any electricity lines.”

In advance of the storm, police said Friday was expected to have the strongest winds in the region since the Boxing Day storm in 1998, which caused widespread disruption.

Earlier, First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly urged people to stay at home until the storm subsided.

“The scale of the storm, the level of wind that we’ve experienced across the island… is something that’s never been seen before,” Ms O’Neill told BBC Radio Ulster.

Ms Little-Pengelly described it as a “very serious storm”.