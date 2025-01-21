Storm Eowyn could bring snow and damaging winds to Ireland

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A new storm could bring snow and damaging winds to parts of Ireland later this week.

Storm Eowyn is forecast to track across Ireland on Thursday night and Friday, with forecasters warning that its ultimate path remains to be seen.

The deepening low pressure system is expected to bring “very strong to gale force winds” across the Republic of Ireland, the country’s forecasting agency said.

Met Eireann said the storm, which has been named by the UK Met Office, has the potential for “damaging wind gusts and disruption” in places.

It added: “Transitory falls of sleet and snow are expected too, especially across west and north-west counties. High seas and spells of heavy rain are expected also.”

Met Eireann said it was continuously monitoring the “evolving situation” and that weather warnings will be issued as confidence in the forecast of the storm improves.

The UK Met Office has issued a Yellow Wind warning for Northern Ireland due to Storm Eowyn.

It said the storm is expected to pass close to or across the north-west of the UK on Friday, before clearing to the north-east on Saturday.

“Whilst there is some uncertainty in the track of Eowyn, a spell of very strong winds is likely, initially south-easterly before turning westerly, with peak gusts of 60-70 mph inland and 80-90 mph along some coasts and hills (perhaps even higher in a few locations).”

The warning for Northern Ireland is in place for all of Friday, and comes with the advisory that power cuts are likely to occur.

It is also likely to affect road, rail, air and ferry services.

The Met Office said there is a chance that there could be some damage to buildings or that power lines may come down.

It added: “Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”

Earlier this month, tens of thousands of people were left without access to electricity and power amid a cold snap on the island of Ireland.

Plummeting temperatures and icy travel conditions resulted in transport disruption, the closure of some schools, and curtailment of certain healthcare services.