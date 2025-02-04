Archibald accuses Benn of ‘blatant disregard’ for communities in NI

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Sinn Fein minister has accused Northern Ireland Secretary Hilary Benn of showing a “blatant disregard” for communities in the region after he challenged the Stormont Executive to reform public services.

Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald said through his comments, Mr Benn has become an “apologist for a Tory austerity agenda”.

Mr Benn told an audience in Belfast on Tuesday that over many years, decisions necessary to improve the health service and other public services had simply not been taken by Stormont ministers.

Ms Archibald was appointed by her party to the economy role this week. Previously she had held the finance ministry and led negotiations with the Treasury to secure additional funding for public services.

Hilary Benn’s comments demonstrate a blatant disregard for communities here and for our democratically elected political institutions Caoimhe Archibald

She said: “Hilary Benn’s comments demonstrate a blatant disregard for communities here and for our democratically elected political institutions.

“Neither Mr Benn nor his government have any democratic mandate here.

“Rather than advocating for the people of the north of Ireland, as his title suggests he should, he has become an apologist for a Tory austerity agenda which his own government has now adopted and which has stripped our public services to the bone.

“When Hilary Benn talks about ‘difficult choices’ he really means punitive taxes, additional charges and increased costs for struggling workers and families.”

Ms Archibald said Executive ministers are engaged every day making decisions for the people of Northern Ireland.

She added: “We know the issues because we live here and in our communities.

“Mr Benn’s government have shamefully cut the winter fuel payment for older people.

“It has introduced plans to increase tax on family farms and is increasing taxes which will damage or destroy small businesses.”

Stormont Health Minister Mike Nesbitt said he looked forward to meeting with Mr Benn to discuss issues around the delivery of public services in Northern Ireland.

In his speech, Mr Benn described hospital waiting times in the region as “frankly shocking”.

Ulster Unionist leader Mr Nesbitt said: “I agree entirely that our waiting times are wholly unacceptable, and whilst he accepts that relative need in Northern Ireland is from this year 24% more per head than in England, he once again chose not to reflect that the associated under-investment in our health service across the last decade also greatly contributed to the position facing patients and staff.

“Reform and tough decisions right across our health service are essential, and I have already demonstrated how I want to underpin safe and sustainable service reorganisation.

“Transformation is important, but it is simply not the case that previous missed opportunities for reform are the source of all our problems.

“It is an overly simplistic interpretation that fails to consider other contributory factors.”

Mr Nesbitt added: “I look forward to engaging with the Secretary of State in the time ahead and hopefully meeting with him in person to discuss further the wide range of issues facing the delivery of public services in Northern Ireland.”

During his speech, the Secretary of State also addressed the issue of reform of the Stormont institutions, stating agreement on that would have to come from the Northern Ireland parties.

But Alliance Party deputy leader Eoin Tennyson said Mr Benn cannot be a “passive observer” over the issue of reform.

He said: “The biggest challenge facing our public services has been the repeated cycle of crisis and collapse, which have damaged them repeatedly.

“If we want to see reform of public services, we need to start by reforming our political institutions so we have stable government which cannot be held to ransom.

“The Secretary of State and UK Government, in conjunction with the Irish Government, can begin making moves so we can see that transformation.

“That would allow us to deliver on the promise of the Good Friday Agreement and deliver the type of politics the people of Northern Ireland deserve.”