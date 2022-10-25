Magician Joel Mawhinney joins Blue Peter presenting line-up

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joel Mawhinney has been announced as the newest presenter of Blue Peter.

The 25-year-old magician and content creator, who was born in Bangor, Northern Ireland, becomes the 41st host of the long-running CBBC children’s show.

Mawhinney will start in his new role on Friday November 11, co-hosting alongside Richie Driss, Mwaka Mudenda and Henry the Dog.

He said: “Becoming the 41st Blue Peter presenter is a surreal and – dare I say it – magical experience.

“I’ve always loved making people smile with my magic and I want to do the same for the Blue Peter audience.

“They have high expectations and I’ll do my best to live up to them. I can’t wait to get started.”

Mawhinney first appeared on Blue Peter in 2018 as a guest and also guest presented the show over summer 2022 when he taught some of his co-presenters magic tricks.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow Northern Ireland presenters Adam Beales, whose left the show earlier this year, the late Caron Keating, and Zoe Salmon, who is also from Bangor.

Blue Peter editor Ellen Evans said: “Joel is a fantastic entertainer, he is creative, hard-working, and ready for any challenge that we can throw at him.

“I think that our Blue Peter audience will love the energy and fun he’ll bring to the show.”

Mawhinney attended Bangor Grammar School before going on to pursue his career in entertainment at the age of 18.

His interest in magic started when he was five, when his grandfather bought him two illusions in a magic emporium at a theme park.

He began performing at the age of 11 and is best known for his tricks on TikTok, where he has more than 16 million followers.