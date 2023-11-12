Weather warnings issued for entire island of Ireland due to Storm Debi

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Weather warnings have been issued for the entire island of Ireland as Storm Debi is forecast to bring a new spell of heavy rain and strong winds.

It comes after parts of the island were devastated by floods during intense spells of rain for the preceding storms Babet and Ciaran.

While the Irish meteorological agency has issued a status yellow wind and rain warning for the entire country on Monday, a stronger warning also applies to the majority of the population due to the risk of “severe and damaging gusts” from Sunday night.

Met Eireann is advising it will be “very windy or stormy” due to Storm Debi across the entire country, accompanied by heavy rain with a chance of embedded thunderstorms and hail.

It warned there is a possibility of localised flooding, hazardous driving conditions and fallen trees.

The yellow warning for the entire country comes into effect from midnight and expires at 3pm on Monday.

The more severe orange wind warning applies to 18 counties for a more concentrated period of damaging gusts between 2am and midday on Monday.

Forecasters warn of damage to exposed and vulnerable structures, dangerous travelling conditions, damage to power lines and a disruption to services.

The warning applies to counties Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Galway.

Various marine advisories also apply to coastal waters, including a red warning for westerly winds reaching violent storm force 11 between 2am and 5am from Valentia to Loop Head to Slyne Head.

The National Emergency Co-ordination Group (NECG) scheduled a meeting for Sunday afternoon in preparation for the arrival of Storm Debi.

The UK Met Office has issued a yellow wind and rain warning for all of Northern Ireland on Monday.

It said heavy rain and strong winds due to Storm Debi may bring disruption and flooding to parts of the region.

It advised people to be aware that homes and businesses could be flooded and there could be disruption to bus, rail, and air travel.

The agency also warned possible fast-flowing or deep floodwater as well as possible flying debris could cause a danger to life

Power cuts are also possible.

The warning comes into effect at 3am on Monday and applies until 2pm.