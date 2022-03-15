Covid highlighted inequalities, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer says

The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted “huge health inequalities” which must be addressed, Northern Ireland’s chief medical officer has said.

Professor Sir Michael McBride said he told the Princess Royal about his work over the past few years while receiving his knighthood at Windsor Castle on Tuesday.

Sir Michael told the PA news agency he was “very honoured” to receive it, saying it was recognition of the support from his family and colleagues.

He said: “I think it’s really important that health teams are recognised, we’ve all given so much over the last number of years, our lives and livelihoods.

“It’s important that we take every opportunity to recognise the contribution, the commitment, the dedication.

Professor Sir Michael McBride is given his knighthood by the Princess Royal (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

“I hope that those that I’ve worked with, those that have been my privilege to work with, recognise this award, and my receiving this is a recognition of their contribution, of their support.”

Sir Michael went on to warn that there is “some time to go” in living with coronavirus, urging people to continue “looking out for each other”.

He added: “Apart from dealing with Covid we also have to deal with the consequences of Covid.

“And there’s no doubt that mental health has suffered, significant community, significant backlogs in terms of waiting times in the NHS, people delays and accessing care.

“Those are real challenges and what Covid has also done is shone a spotlight on the huge health inequalities that we have in society, and we need to do more to address that.

“Those who suffered the most during the pandemic are those that have least.

“It’s really important that we use this opportunity to double down on those public health priorities and that we make the health of the nation our priority, that we reduce health inequalities and that we begin to rebuild our health service.”