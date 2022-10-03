Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Truss promises station in Bradford as part of Northern Powerhouse Rail plans

The Prime Minister has previously said she would reverse the Government’s decision to curtail much of the high-speed railway route.

Sophie Wingate
Monday 03 October 2022 17:56
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
Prime Minister Liz Truss (Aaron Chown/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liz Truss has said Bradford will get a new station on the high-speed railway line to be built between Liverpool and Hull.

In an interview with ITV Calendar filmed on Sunday afternoon, the Prime Minister was asked if her commitment to deliver Northern Powerhouse Rail (NPR) in full meant a new line from Liverpool to Hull with a stop in the West Yorkshire city.

“It does,” she replied. “It will stop at Bradford. I’m very clear about that.”

Given Liz Truss’s short record so far as PM, we’ll believe it when we see it

Shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh

The Prime Minister has previously indicated she would reverse the decision to curtail NPR, a scheme to improve rail connections between Liverpool and Leeds.

Recommended

Transport for the North, which advises the Government on the region’s transport needs, recommended that new lines should be built between the cities.

But the Government’s Integrated Rail Plan sparked outrage among northern leaders in November last year when it revealed that a new line would only be built on one section, with the rest of the route getting enhancements to existing lines.

Bradford and Hull were both excluded.

Ms Truss said the Government will set out the timetable to deliver NPR “in due course”.

West Yorkshire’s Mayor Tracy Brabin welcomed the move.

“This latest U-turn is good news for Bradford and West Yorkshire. It’s something we have been calling for for a long time,” she tweeted.

“We’ve heard the promises before from previous governments, but I look forward to working with Government to deliver it as soon as possible.”

Labour’s shadow transport secretary Louise Haigh was less confident Ms Truss would follow through on her pledge.

She tweeted: “The Tories have promised *60* times to deliver HS2 and Northern Powerhouse Rail in full.

Recommended

“At every opportunity they’ve failed.

“Given Liz Truss’s short record so far as PM, we’ll believe it when we see it.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in