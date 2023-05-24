Duchess’s vision sees world’s biggest play park opened

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The world’s biggest children’s play park is about to open thanks to a £15 million-plus investment – and the imagination of Jane Percy, the Duchess of Northumberland.

She has had the idea for the Lilidorei play park for 12 years and is hoping the attraction will entice children off their phones and to encourage them to explore.

Lilidorei is a magical village which is home to nine clans who worship Christmas, and features a 26m (85ft) tall tower, known as Elfwin Drin, with six slides.

The park is situated in Alnwick Gardens, next to the castle which is the Percy family’s ancestral home and which was used in the Harry Potter films.

The Duchess said: “Lilidorei has lived in my imagination for the past 12 years and I am delighted to bring my creative vision to life.

“We want to encourage children away from screens and into this magical giant playground where their imaginations can run wild.

“Our ambition is for Lilidorei to be accessible to all children regardless of their background which is why we have committed to Free Fridays, ensuring that every schoolchild in Northumberland and the surrounding areas have the chance to visit the attraction for free during their primary years education and enjoy all that Lilidorei has to offer.

“We cannot wait to open the doors to Lilidorei and release the magic.”

It is hoped the playground will attract 200,000 visitors a year and create 50 jobs.