Man killed outside pub was dedicated father and ‘community man’

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The heartbroken family of an ambulance trust worker who was killed after he was hit by a van outside a pub said he was a “dedicated father and a whole-hearted community man”.

Sheldon Flanighan, 55, died as a result of the injuries he sustained outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington, Northumberland, on Saturday evening.

Three people have appeared in court charged with his murder.

Mr Flanighan worked for the North East Ambulance Service and his family paid tribute to the father of two sons.

The family said: “Sheldon came with a character larger than life, a smile and laughter that lit up the room, and a heart that saw the good in everyone.

“This personality endeared Sheldon to our family, his ambulance service colleagues, the golfing community, and his life-long friends from Northumberland and the wider North East.

“His devotion to his sons, his close family and life-long friends, together with his total commitment and duty to the North East Ambulance service, strongly reflects the dedicated father and whole-hearted community man that Sheldon was.

“For those who knew Sheldon, it feels impossible to imagine life without him.

“We are all united in mourning.

“Sheldon touched the lives of many, once met, never forgotten and we are richer for knowing him.

“His legacy will live on through us all.”

The three who face charges of murder and attempted murder on another man who was injured, are Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, who has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth.

They are due back before Newcastle Crown Court next month.