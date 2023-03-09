In Pictures: Snow settles across UK as temperatures plunge

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Large parts of England and Wales have been hit by snowstorms after the coldest March temperature in more than a decade was recorded overnight.

It hit minus 16C at Altnaharra in the Scottish Highlands on Wednesday night.

The Met Office issued two amber warnings for “strong winds bringing blizzard conditions” and up to 16in (40cm) of snow for an area stretching from Stoke-on-Trent to Durham in England, as well as North Wales.

Many dogs arriving for the Crufts show in Birmingham were wrapped up to protect them from the snow.

Snow kept falling across the country on Thursday.