‘Absolutely stunning’ – Northern Lights dazzle over Northumberland
The green light danced across the sky at Howick.
The Northern Lights danced across the sky at Howick on the Northumberland coast on Friday night, dazzling members of the public.
The weather phenomenon appeared over the North East on February 4.
It was captured on camera by PA news agency photographer Owen Humphreys, who described it as “a great show”.
“What a great show last night at Howick in Northumberland coast,” he tweeted.
“As soon as it was dark we had the Northern Lights showing, then two big bursts of activity, green in the sky for several hours.”
One Twitter user wrote “I cannot imagine just how glorious it must be to see the sky light up like that. One day I hope I get to witness it for myself.”
Another simply tweeted “Absolutely stunning”.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.