Arrest made in murder inquiry after man suffers fatal injuries

It comes after an incident at an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle.

Isobel Frodsham
Sunday 26 December 2021 21:23
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man in a suspected assault on Christmas Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
(PA Wire)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of another man in a suspected assault on Christmas Day.

Emergency services were called to an address in Sunderland Road, Newbottle, shortly before 11.20pm.

They found a man, in his 30s, who was seriously injured.

Despite efforts by paramedics, the man died at the scene, Northumbria Police said.

His next of kin are being supported by specialist family liaison officers at this time.

A 34-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

He remains in police custody.

An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A spokesperson from the force said: “Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends at this devastating time.

“A full investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“All parties are believed to be known to each other and there is no wider threat to the public.

“Officers remain in the area as they continue their investigation.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log NP-20211225-0752.

