Man charged with fatal XL bully attack

Ian Langley, who weighed eight stone, was fatally injured while walking his puppy last year, a friend said.

Tom Wilkinson
Thursday 26 September 2024 13:24
Specialist forensic officers in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, where Ian Langley was attacked by a dog in October 2023 (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Specialist forensic officers in Shiney Row, near Sunderland, where Ian Langley was attacked by a dog in October 2023 (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Archive)

A man has been charged after a fatal XL bully attack which killed his neighbour who weighed eight stone.

Ian Langley, 54, and originally from Liverpool, was fatally injured by a dog outside an address in Maple Terrace, Shiney Row, near Sunderland, on October 3 last year.

A 44-year-old man was initially arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and he was then re-arrested on suspicion of murder after Mr Langley died in hospital.

Christopher Bell, now 45, of De La Pole Avenue, Hull, has now been charged with being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury resulting in death.

He will appear before South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court next month.

We recognise the impact this tragedy had on the wider community

Det Ch Ins Jason Henry

Northumbria Police said the dog, which it described as an XL bully, was destroyed at the scene to ensure the safety of the public.

Detective Chief Inspector Jason Henry said: “First and foremost, our thoughts remain with Ian’s family and friends following his tragic death.

“I would like to recognise the strength and patience they have shown during what has been a complex investigation.”

He added: “We recognise the impact this tragedy had on the wider community and would like to thank all those who have helped with the investigation.

“We have now secured a charge and we would ask the public to avoid speculation both online and in the community which could jeopardise legal proceedings.”

After the attack, a friend said Mr Langley weighed only eight stone and it was understood he was walking his Patterdale puppy at the time.

