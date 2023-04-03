Three in court charged with murdering man who was hit by van outside pub

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Three people have been charged with murder after a man was hit by a van outside a pub, police have said.

Northumbria Police named the man who was killed outside the Bay Horse pub in Cramlington, Northumberland, as 55-year-old Sheldon Flanighan.

A second man was also injured in the incident which happened at around 10pm on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition, the force said.

An investigation was launched by Northumbria Police’s major investigation team (MIT) and three people were arrested in connection with the incident.

They have now been charged with Mr Flanighan’s murder and the attempted murder of the second man.

Northumbria Police said they are: Toby Kelly, 37 of Wansbeck Avenue in Blyth, who has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis; David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth. They were due to appear at Bedlington Magistrates’ Court on Monday. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Johnson, who is leading the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain firmly with the families of everyone affected by this tragic incident and we ask that their privacy is respected while they attempt to come to terms with what has happened. “We have now charged three people with murder and attempted murder and are working hard to establish exactly what happened in the moments before and after this incident. “While our inquiries continue, we’d ask that people refrain from any type of speculation or commentary on social media and urge anyone who has information but hasn’t yet come forward to do so.” Anyone with information should call 101 or Northumbria Police’s Tell Us Something page online.