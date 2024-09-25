Gravestone of teen killed in crash vandalised with words ‘you next’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



The gravestone of a teenager who was killed in a crash in Northumberland has been vandalised with the words “tick tock” and “you next”.

Bethany Fisher died at the scene of the crash on Victoria Terrace, Bedlington, in the early hours of August 19 2017, after celebrating her 19th birthday, Northumbria Police said.

She was a passenger in a car which collided with a number of parked vehicles.

Whoever is responsible for causing our family such distress at what is always the most difficult time of the year for us is utterly heartless Isabelle Easson, Bethany Fisher's mother

Another woman sustained serious injuries as a result of the crash.

The driver, Jordan O’Donnell, left the scene without reporting it to police.

O’Donnell, of Bedlington, who at the time of sentencing was 20-years-old, was jailed for six years at Newcastle Crown Court after pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving, causing serious injury by dangerous driving, causing death while uninsured, attempting to pervert the course of justice and failing to stop after a road traffic collision, the force added.

Ms Fisher was laid to rest at Netherton Lane Cemetery in Bedlington, and her gravestone was vandalised the day before her birthday and two days before the seventh anniversary of her death, Northumbria Police said.

A picture of the gravestone released by police shows the words “tick tock” then a pixelated word and “you next”.

Isabelle Easson, Ms Fisher’s mother, said: “We have to live with the heartbreak of losing our beautiful girl each and every day.

“Time will never heal these wounds, and now our suffering has been made worse by this horrendous act.

“Whoever is responsible for causing our family such distress at what is always the most difficult time of the year for us is utterly heartless.”

Police received a report of criminal damage at the cemetery which is understood to have been committed between 11pm on August 15 and midday on August 16.

An investigation has been launched, and officers are appealing to anyone who may have information to contact them.

Inspector Wayne Daniels, of Northumbria Police, said: “This act of vandalism at Bethany’s grave – a place where loved ones come to remember their beloved daughter, sister and friend – is an abhorrent crime.

“We would urge anyone who has any information about what has happened, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem, to come forward.”

Witnesses should contact Northumbria Police by sending a direct message on social media, using the live chat on the force website at https://www.northumbria.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/.

For those unable to contact the force in those ways, call 101 quoting crime reference number 096827A/24.