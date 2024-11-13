King holds audience with possible contender to be next archbishop of Canterbury

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The King has held an audience with one of the possible contenders to become the next archbishop of Canterbury.

Charles welcomed the Right Reverend Graham Usher, Bishop of Norwich, to Buckingham Palace on Wednesday to appoint him as Lord High Almoner and formally present him with his Badge of Office.

The role of Lord High Almoner dates back to the 12th century and involves attending upon, or representing, the sovereign at the Royal Maundy Service.

Mr Usher is an ecologist, a keen beekeeper and the Church’s lead bishop on the environment, while the King is known for his campaigning on green issues.

The bishop is one of those thought to be in the running to become the 106th archbishop of Canterbury, following the resignation of Justin Welby.

Others thought to be in line to become spiritual leader of the 85 million-strong Anglican Communion include Bishop of London Dame Sarah Mullally, Archbishop of York Stephen Cottrell and Bishop of Chelmsford Guli Francis-Dehqani.

The King’s meeting with the bishop in the Palace’s 1844 Room was held in private, but came a day after the monarch accepted Mr Welby’s resignation over the John Smyth abuse scandal.

The independent Makin Review concluded that Smyth, who is thought to be the most prolific abuser associated with the Church abusing as many as 130 boys and young men over many decades, might have been brought to justice had Mr Welby formally alerted authorities in 2013.

The King, who was crowned and anointed at his coronation by Mr Welby, is defender of the faith and supreme governor of the Church of England.

The Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) is responsible for appointing the next archbishop, but a period of consultation is first needed to set up this body.

The CNC will examine the candidates, hold interviews, and put forward a name to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, who then passes it to the King to formally approve.

Mr Usher, 54, became the 72nd Bishop of Norwich in 2019 and is patron or president of more than 25 charities.

He grew up in Ghana, is married with two grown up children and voted in favour of services to bless same-sex couples.

In a statement, the bishop said he was “utterly appalled” by the contents of the Makin Review and that of most concern to him were the survivors of the “horrific abuse”.

He said he supported Mr Welby’s decision to resign, adding it was up to all working in the Church of England to “ensure that everyone who comes into contact with the Church is kept safe”.