Inquest opened into death of Gaynor Lord whose body was recovered from river

The 55-year-old disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre last year.

Sam Russell
Wednesday 17 April 2024 13:03
Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, whose body was recovered from a river in Norwich. (Family photo/ PA)
Mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, whose body was recovered from a river in Norwich. (Family photo/ PA) (PA Media)

An inquest has been opened into the death of missing mother-of-three Gaynor Lord, whose body was recovered from a river in Norwich after a week-long search.

The 55-year-old disappeared after leaving work early in Norwich city centre at 2.45pm on December 8 last year.

Specialist divers eventually discovered a body in the River Wensum, which was recovered on December 15.

An inquest into her death was opened and adjourned in Norwich on Wednesday, with her provisional medical cause of death given as “immersion and drowning”, a coroner’s officer said.

A full inquest hearing is due to take place on October 1.

Norfolk Police had previously indicated that the death of Ms Lord, of King Street, Norwich appeared to be “consistent with drowning”.

The force said that a post-mortem examination found “no indication of third-party involvement”.

Ms Lord’s belongings were previously found in Wensum Park, about 1.5 miles from her workplace at Jarrolds department store, and her coat was discovered in the river that runs through the park.

Police said Ms Lord’s clothing, mobile phone, glasses and jewellery – including two rings, were discovered at various locations in the park.

Police previously confirmed they consulted officers from Lancashire Constabulary who worked on the search for Nicola Bulley.

Ms Bulley’s body was found in the River Wyre in Lancashire on February 19 last year.

The Lancashire force was criticised over its handling of that investigation and the disclosure of Ms Bulley’s personal information.

