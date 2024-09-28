Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Three people charged with murder of teenager who was stabbed in Norwich

Four people have been charged in connection with Kalvin Taylor’s death on Saturday evening, Norfolk Police said.

Jordan Reynolds
Saturday 28 September 2024 21:07
Kalvin Taylor (Norfolk Police/PA)
Three people have been charged with the murder of a 19-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Norwich.

Police were called to a ground floor flat in Lefroy Road on September 21 at 10.40pm, where the body of a teenage man was discovered, Norfolk Police said.

A murder investigation was launched and five arrests were made.

A post-mortem examination confirmed the man’s death was consistent with a single stab wound to the chest, the force said.

It is so devastating what has happened to my son. It has left our family in a million pieces which we will never recover from.

Kalvin Taylor's mother

Pending formal inquest proceedings, the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Kalvin Taylor, from London.

Four people were charged in connection with Mr Taylor’s death on Saturday evening, the force said.

Leon Bangura, 22, of Old Kent Road, London, is charged with murder and threatening another person with an offensive weapon.

He is also charged with possession of a bladed article, possession with intent to supply, and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Adam Dugdale, 55, of Shorncliffe Avenue, Norwich, is charged with murder.

Carrie-Anne Hall, 51, of Lodge Breck, Norwich, is charged with murder.

Matthew Holmes, 51, of Bowthorpe Road, Norwich, is charged with assisting an offender.

All four have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A teenager arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder has been released on police bail.

Mr Taylor’s mother has asked police to issue the following tribute on her behalf: “It is so devastating what has happened to my son. It has left our family in a million pieces which we will never recover from.

“Kalvin was a son, a grandson, a brother, a cousin and a friend to us all.

“We will remember and miss Kalvin all the days of our life.

“We love you Kalvin, rest in heavenly peace until we meet again.”

Police inquiries are continuing and any witnesses or anyone with information that could assist the force is asked to contact Norfolk Police via this link: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363724P03-PO1

