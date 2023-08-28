In pictures: Colourful street parade brings Notting Hill Carnival to a close

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the bank holiday.

Two landmarks were celebrated: the introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event; and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.