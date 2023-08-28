Jump to content

In pictures: Colourful street parade brings Notting Hill Carnival to a close

The adult parade drew the west London festivities to a close.

Pa
Monday 28 August 2023 16:12
Participants pass through Westbourne Park during the adult parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival (James Manning/PA)
Participants pass through Westbourne Park during the adult parade, part of the Notting Hill Carnival (James Manning/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Notting Hill Carnival – the annual celebration of Caribbean culture and history in west London – has drawn to a close for 2023.

Revellers in the adult parade were partying atop floats followed by feathered, mas bands dancing to the beat.

It is expected that more than two million people will have taken to the streets of Notting Hill by the end of the bank holiday.

Two landmarks were celebrated: the introduction of sound systems and mas bands 50 years ago transformed it into a large-scale event; and the docking of the Empire Windrush 75 years ago heralded mass immigration from the Caribbean.

