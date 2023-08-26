The Notting Hill Carnival is ‘bigger and better than ever’, says Mayor of London

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Mayor of London has referred to the Notting Hill Carnival as “part of the very fabric of our city” as he expressed his delight about it returning “bigger and better than ever”.

The west-London based carnival is to take place on Sunday and Monday, and sees floats adorn the streets as revellers and organisers come together to celebrate Caribbean culture.

Ahead of the event, Sadiq Khan has expressed his joy about it returning, in a statement.

“Notting Hill Carnival is one of the world’s biggest street festivals, and is part of the very fabric of our city,” he said.

“The community-led celebration of Caribbean history and culture embodies everything that makes London the greatest city in the world and, as we continue to work to build a fairer, more prosperous city for all, I’m delighted that it’s back, bigger and better than ever.”

He said that this’s year event will be “extra special” as “we mark the 75th anniversary of the arrival of HMT Empire Windrush”, adding that the Windrush generation are “remarkable”.

Mr Khan also praised those who have contributed towards, or will be part of, the carnival, from the event organisers to emergency service personnel.

“This fantastic celebration would simply not be possible without the hard work of the event organisers and I want to thank them along with our brilliant emergency service personnel, from the police, to the London Ambulance and the London Fire Brigade, who will be working hard over the entire weekend to keep us all safe and to ensure Carnival can be enjoyed by all Londoners and visitors,” he said.