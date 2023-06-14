What the papers say – June 14

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The nation’s papers are focused on a deadly knife attack in Nottingham in which three people were killed.

The Times, The Sun and Daily Star report a 31-year-old man is in police custody after three people were stabbed to death before the attacker allegedly stole one of the victim’s van and attempted to run over three people.

The Guardian, Metro and The Daily Telegraph say two of the victims were university students, while the third was a man in his 50s.

The Daily Express and Daily Mirror report the student victims were just five minutes from home, while the Daily Mail says they were killed as they walked home after a night out.

Elsewhere, mortgage stress is on track to hit levels last seen in the 1980s, according to the i.

And the Financial Times leads with the governor of the Bank of England’s comments that inflation is “taking a lot longer” than hoped to come down.