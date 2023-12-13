Man dies after being hit by vehicle that was being followed by police

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A pedestrian has died after he was hit by a vehicle that was being followed by police in Nottingham city centre.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) is investigating the incident, which happened on the A60 Huntingdon Street just after 3am on Wednesday.

The driver of a vehicle, which was being followed by police at the time, collided with the 31-year-old male pedestrian who was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen for analysis and is in police custody.

We believe there was a number of key witnesses in the area that have yet to come forward Sergeant Mark Baker

Nottinghamshire Police has referred itself to the IOPC as the collision followed a police pursuit.

Sergeant Mark Baker, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, who is leading the investigation into the incident, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts remain with the man’s family and friends during this extremely difficult time.

“We are carrying out a detailed and thorough investigation and we apologise for any inconvenience this has caused road users today.

“Whilst the incident happened in the early hours of the morning, this part of the city was still relatively busy due to its close proximity to student properties and city bars and nightclubs.

“We believe there was a number of key witnesses in the area that have yet to come forward.

“This includes a number of people who were with the victim shortly before his death. If you saw the incident or have any information including mobile phone or dash cam footage we urge you to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 56 of 13 December 2023 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.